Oil makingcomeback?

THE EDITOR: Is oil making a comeback? The price of oil is dependent on demand and supply. In July people travel more. They use more petrol which drives up the price of oil.

The supply of oil is very political. The amount of oil that is produced, released and at what price is properly planned. Is it possible to have an oil glut in 2022?

In June 2008 the oil price was US$148.93 per barrel. At present it is US$75 per barrel. Is it possible to reach US$100 per barrel in 2022 and US$185 per barrel in 2050?

We desperately need more oil on the market.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town