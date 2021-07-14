No 'essential travel only' policy when borders reopen

Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Stuart Young speaking at the reopening of the Trinidad and Tobago borders press conference at the Ministry of Works and Transport, building on London Street in Port of Spain on Wednesday. - Photo by Marvin Hamilton

WITH the reopening of the borders on Saturday, the Government is abandoning the "travel for essential purposes only" policy that was adopted before the border closure.

At a media conference in March last year, then national security minister Stuart Young said social responsibility was needed with regard to nationals wanting to travel abroad. He advised people to restrict overseas visits to emergency and essential travel.

The borders were closed a week later, and anyone wanting to enter had to get permission from the National Security Ministry.

Young said then: “The Government’s position is a very clear position, and that is not being understood. Vacation is not essential or emergency travel. The answer is cancel, not reconsider. Cancel.”

Asked if the Government will adopt the same position when the borders reopen, Young said at a media conference on Wednesday that those who wish to travel are exposing themselves and their families to the virus, and travel will be a personal choice.

“That will be a personal decision. There is no 'stay in TT' policy," he explained, but added,

"You are exposing yourself and putting your family at risk of what is going on outside of Trinidad and Tobago.”