Murder convict dies day before sentencing

Golden Grove Prison, - File photo

THE day before he was expected to be sentenced for murder, the body of Basil Gobin was found in his cell at the Maximum Prison in Golden Grove, Arouca, on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said Gobin's cellmate raised an alarm to prison officers on duty in Division A of the prison when he saw Gobin attempting suicide.

Guards found Gobin had a faint pulse and took him to the prison infirmary, where he died shortly after.

Gobin 49, was committed for murder on January 14, 2010 and was expected to be sentenced on Wednesday.

Contacted for comment acting Prisons Commissioner Dennis Pulchan said the incident was unfortunate and said prisoners sometimes faced serious depression.

"I understand he was supposed to go before the court today for sentencing.

"I'm not trying to say whether he was guilty or innocent, but it shows that whatever burden he had weighed heavily on him and it was more than he could deal with.

"In the penal system inmates feel depressed, and this is what happened in this case."