MP on five murders: Sad day for Tunapuna

File photo: Esmond Forde - Photo by Sureash Cholai

Tunapuna MP Esmond Forde sent his condolences and support to the relatives of five people who were shot dead in attacks in St Michael's Village, Tunapuna on Wednesday as he appealed for young men to keep the peace in their communities.

Five people, including married couple Mustaph and Amanda Mohammed, were killed.

Another man, identified as 32-year-old Jasper Jones, was also killed in a separate shooting.

Speaking with Newsday, Forde said he knew Jones from the area and was saddened to hear about his murder.

"Only last week as part of our covid19 social services programme we went up to give some hampers to the St Peter's Elderly Home and on the way down I saw him.

"I was able to give him some chicken and water to assist with the ongoing situation.

"So to hear that he was killed this morning and two others wounded was very sad.

"As the MP I sympathise with the victim's relatives. It's hard to hear about all of this right now. It's a sad day for the community.

"All I can say at this point is to advise the young men to stay away from crime. I will continue to do my best as the MP to organise whatever relief I can, whether through social support or trying to encourage more jobs."

Forde said he arranged employment for some men in the area, including Jones, with contractors who were scheduled to do road repair and drainage work, but this was cancelled when public health restrictions were tightened in April.

He also said he held meetings with Tunapuna police to increase foot patrols in the side streets to better secure the community.

Forde said he would meet with the relatives and try to arrange support and assistance for them.