Man shot dead in St James

Stock photo

A 29-year-old St James man was the ninth person to be shot dead on Wednesday when he was attacked at his Aboud Circular home after midday.

Police said Jamal Jones was at his home at around 12.45 pm when he saw a man shooting a gun in the air.

Jones approached and asked the man to stop, but instead he shot Jones before running away.

Relatives heard the gunshots and took Jones to the St James Infirmary, where he died at around 1.05 pm during emergency surgery.