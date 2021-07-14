Man found dead at Palmiste Park still unidentified

File photo

Police have not yet identified the body of a man found on Tuesday afternoon at Palmiste Park on the outskirts of San Fernando.

The deceased is said to have been of African descent.

Passers-by saw the body near a walking trail shortly after 5 pm and called the police. The area is secluded and not visible from the SS Erin Road.

Police investigators suspect the body may have been there for about two days.

They were unable to say if the deceased died by suicide or homicide, saying an autopsy would confirm.

San Fernando CID is investigating.

Police are asking anyone with information to call San Fernando police 652– 1771 or the nearest police station. They can also call the police at 555, 999, or Crime Stoppers at 800- TIPS (8477).