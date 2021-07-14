La Ruffin fish, a Moruga bestseller

A fisherman anchors his pirogue in Moruga. - Angelo Marcelle

There is a rich history and folklore associated with the agricultural and fishing community of Moruga. Made up of several villages and blessed with bountiful, arable land, Moruga produces a wide variety of food crops and fruits.

There is also a vibrant fishing industry – one that residents boast of with pride.

A visit to the rural community on one of the rainiest days of the year, July 6, provided a few eye-openers. The first one being the constant flow of fish vendors awaiting supplies from the fishermen despite the inclement weather.

The La Ruffin port, situated on the River of Hope, is approximately five to ten minutes by boat, depending on speed, from the Columbus Channel where the river ends at the port. The port begins at the Spring Bridge which is no longer in use but was replaced with a modern structure next to it. The Spring Bridge remains a tourist attraction.

Before the covid19 restrictions, from as early as 3 am, scores of fish vendors would be patiently waiting for the boats to come in to purchase their daily supply.

After spending a couple hours in Moruga, one thing became clear, fish is a major spinner and it fuels a significant portion of the community's economy. It is estimated that over 140 boats use the port to ply their trade.

While vendors await fish, the opposite side of the road is full of activity as fishermen and their helpers work on mending nets at the La Ruffin Fish Facility. In the background, a "cook" has a variety of seasonings laid out and is about to light up a stove to make fish broth for the hard-working crew. In the adjacent property, a mechanic is repairing boat engines and several owners are awaiting their turn for service.

But not everyone is engaged in the hustle and bustle that surrounds the arrival of fishing boats. In a house closest to the main offloading bay, between the river and fishing facility, hammocks sway as their occupants take a time out.

Meanwhile, vendors and people from surrounding communities chatter until that potent sound is heard:

"One coming!" a man shouted. Another leaned his ear in the direction of the noise to confirm that a boat was indeed approaching. Another man who was bailing out water from his boat for the second time in three hours because of the heavy rainfall, stops briefly to see the incoming boat.

Within seconds of confirmation, people started to approach the dock to assist the approaching boat with offloading the catch. Carite, king fish, red fish, grouper, tarpon, salmon and mullet were just some of the varieties in the catch.

The quantity of fish traded daily at the La Ruffin port is unknown as data is not collected by government or private institutions. However, fishermen approximate that over 4,000 to 6,000 pounds are caught every day.

In one line, men carried five large coolers filled with fish and within minutes, all was sold. It took about 10 minutes before the next boat came in to repeat the cycle.

People left the port carrying fish by van, car, truck and by hand. Yes, people bought their fish and walked home with it in their hands.

The taste of fish that is immediately seasoned and cooked should be experienced by all.