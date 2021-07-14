Keshorn earns another javelin medal in Olympic prep

Trinidad and Tobago's Keshorn Walcott. - Angelo Marcelle

KESHORN Walcott continues to show his mettle ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as he bagged bronze in the men’s javelin when the 2021 Wanda Diamond League continued in Gateshead, London, on Tuesday.

On his first throw he landed the spear 79.62m, which was followed by 80.05m on his second attempt, 82.81m on his third try, 81.08m on his fourth and 76.74m on his sixth and final heave.

Walcott fouled his fifth throw.

The German pair of Johannes Vetter and Julian Weber snatched gold and silver respectively. Vetter recorded a top effort of 85.25m and Weber ended with a best throw of 81.07m.

Although Walcott’s best throw was further than Weber’s best the latter took silver because he had a stronger showing in the final round.

The top three athletes were ranked by their results in the final round.

Vetter threw 85.25m on his final throw, Weber 77.16m and Walcott 76.74m.

Walcott earned four silver medals and one bronze before Tuesday at meets throughout Europe over the past two months.

Walcott won a gold medal at the 2012 London Olympics and at the 2016 Rio games copped bronze.

The 2020 Olympics will run from July 23-August 8.