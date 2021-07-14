Joshua James excels at Evenwood Cricket Club

JOSHUA JAMES' good run of form for Evenwood Cricket Club in England continued on Friday and Sunday.

James, whose club competes in the Durham Northeast second division league, played a vital role in their two recent victories.

On Friday, chasing Tudhoe Criket Club's total of 103 runs for three wickets in 15 overs, Evenwood replied with 105/6 in 12. 3 overs, winning the match by four wickets.

Batting at the top of the order, James made a stroke-filled 56 runs to lead his team's response.

In the bowling department, James' three overs, including a maiden, costed 16 runs with no wicket.

In a 45 overs contest versus Horden Cricket Club on Sunday, James bowled a full quota of nine overs which produced 22 runs and one wicket.

His bowling effort, which was the most economical for his team, helped to restrict Horden to 187 for seven wickets.

Evenwood got to their target of 188 runs in 32.4 overs, for the loss of two wickets, securing the positive result by eight wickets.

James' innings of 39 runs, batting at number three, was highlighted with six fours and a six from 27 balls faced.

James, who is the first Tobago cricketer to play for the West Indies Under-19 team, currently sits atop the batting charts in the Durham Northeast limited-overs competition.

The talented all-rounder has played 12 matches in the 45-overs league where he has compiled 646 runs at a healthy average of 58.73, inclusive of three hundreds and two half-centuries.

Evenwood are currently fifth on the 45-overs points table and third in the 15-overs format, after three rounds of matches.