Griffith increases security for Trinidad and Tobago football team

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith -

COMMISSIONER of Police Gary Griffith has said there will be increased security around the Trinidad and Tobago men’s senior football team participating in the Concacaf Gold Cup in the US.

TT’s opening match against Mexico was stopped on three occasions on Saturday at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas.

The fans, largely made up of Mexicans, shouted homophobic comments at the players.

The TT players were also targeted following the match on social media.

A media release from the police corporate communications department on Wednesday, said, “The decision to increase security around the team followed death threats to members...following the 0-0 draw with defending champions Mexico, in the opening round in Arlington, Texas, last Saturday night.”

The CoP said he held discussions with the ministers of National Security and Foreign and Caricom Affairs, as well as the ambassador to the United States, Anthony Phillip-Spencer.

“As a result of those discussions, a decision was taken to send the Special Branch representative, based in Miami, to be the security liaison with the TT team for the remainder of their campaign in the Gold Cup. The officer joined the team this (Wednesday) morning.”

Griffith said this officer’s role will be to liaise with the Federal Bureau of Investigations, the Frisco Police Department in Texas, hotel security and match security officials; security checks to the team bus; co-ordinate security at the hotel, training fields, and match venues, especially before departure and on arrival; and ensure players are secure from access to spectators from opposing teams.

TT will play El Salvador at 7.30 pm on Wednesday at the Toyota Stadium, Texas.