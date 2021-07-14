Flanagin man denied bail on robbery charge

A magistrate denied Jadee Guerra bail.

A 20-year-old man who allegedly shot at a businessman, then robbed him of $700 at Flanagin Town in central Trinidad, has been denied bail.

Jadee Guerra faced Couva magistrate Christine Charles on Tuesday charged with robbery with aggravation.

WPC Evans of the Gran Couva police station laid the charge.

Guerra, of Mamoral Road, Flanagin Town, was not called upon to plead, as the charge was indictable.

The magistrate denied bail and remanded Guerra into custody to reappear in court on August 10.

The charge against him is that on June 4, the owner of the service station at Brasso-Caparo Valley Road was near a diesel pump around 4 pm when he heard gunshots.

The report said the shooter ran from an abandoned house across the station and fired towards the businessman.

He ran off along the road, dodging passing vehicles. But the shooter chased and caught up with the victim a short distance away, near a church, The gunman robbed him of $700 then and ran off into some nearby bushes.

CCTV cameras captured part of the incident.