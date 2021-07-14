Dookie falls at final hurdle at Florida tennis tourney

TT tennis player Jordane Dookie after finishing second at the US Tennis Association Level Six junior tournament in Miami, Florida, on Tuesday. PHOTO COURTESY TENNIS ASSOCIATION OF TT - COURTESY TENNIS ASSOCIATION OF TT

JORDANE Dookie of TT fell at the final hurdle in the US Tennis Association Level Six tournament at the Michael Ann Russell Jewish Community Center in Miami, Florida, on Tuesday.

Competing in the East division, Dookie fell to Gretchen Wolfe 4-0, 4-2.

In the semifinals Dookie defeated fourth-seed Michelle Flyam 5-3, 5-3 and in the quarterfinals outlasted seventh-seeded Ariana Gil 4-5, 5-3, 8-6.