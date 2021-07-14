Diabetes crisisis everybody’sconcern in TT

THE EDITOR: In Simon Wright's July 7 letter, “Launch an assault on diabetes,” several important points were discussed including diabetes as one of the comorbidities associated with covid19, the impact of non- communicable diseases (NCDs) on the economy and society, and the complications of diabetes.

Describing diabetes as a public health crisis, the letter called for a campaign to “launch an assault on diabetes in TT" before things get worse. It also urged citizens to make better food choices.

Although the Ministry of Health has been preoccupied with the management of covid19, it is imperative that attention be given to some other areas.

The ministry should use the opportunity provided by special days of health emphasis to engage in health promotion.

In September the ministry can identify with the Global Week for Action on NCDs (September 6-12), Caribbean Wellness Day (September 11), and World Heart Day (September 29), while in November it can conduct an education campaign throughout the country for Diabetes Awareness Month.

In addition, there are policy matters that require attention to support the call for the population to make better food choices. These include policies to:

* Limit the availability of sugar-sweetened beverages in the vending machines at public health institutions.

* Limit the advertising of unhealthy food items to children.

* Introduce front-of-package warning labels on products with high levels of saturated fat, salt and sugars.

Further, since diabetes is a public health crisis, the attack should not be restricted to the work of the Health Ministry, the RHAs, and the Diabetes Association. The diabetes crisis should be everybody's concern.

Although some entities have conducted health education programmes and wellness fairs for many years, the time has come for more groups to get directly involved in health education. This may be an ideal time for faith-based bodies, community groups, credit unions, alumni associations, trade unions and other organisations to be part of the attack on diabetes.

World Diabetes Day (November 14) is an opportunity for the State, institutions, companies and other organisations to heed Wright’s call to launch an assault on diabetes before the situation gets worse.

IAN GREEN

Couva