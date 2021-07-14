CoP denies minister's home searched

Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith - Photo by Sureash Cholai

POLICE Commissioner Gary Griffith has denied that the police searched the home of a government minister on Tuesday night.

In a media release on Wednesday, Griffith said he took note of media reports of the search happening in relation to an investigation, but that was not true.

Another report said the minister was being investigated but his home was not searched.

Griffith did not address that aspect in his media release.