Consider postponing reopening of borders

THE EDITOR: It may be too late to reverse the inertia of sending our athletes, all mitigation protocols notwithstanding, to Japan for the Olympics, but we still have a window of opportunity here at home. If we have no choice but to open our borders at this time, very stringent controls need to be instituted. In fact, much more restrictive than what is planned for July 17 and onwards.

A much better option, in my opinion, would be to postpone the opening of the borders due to the increasing threat of virulent variants of the covid19 virus.

A new strain of the SARS-Cov-2 virus with the moniker B.1.1617.2 or delta is now rapidly replacing the other previously identified strains and has spread to approximately 92 countries. It is now responsible for approximately 40 per cent of the new infections in the US. This by itself is not a problem, except for the following:

* The delta variant is 40-60 per cent more transmissible than the P1 or UK variant, which was 50 per cent more transmissible than the original virus.

* The hospitalisation rate could be 85 per cent higher than people with the UK/P1 variant.

* One-dose vaccines offer less protection against delta compared with other variants.

* Only seven per cent of our population is fully vaccinated and 15 per cent receiving the first dose only.

The delta variant is identified as a variant of concern by WHO and the CDC highlights it as one that is much more transmissible and could lead to more cases of covid19. The virus has been described as being of increased transmissibility and more virulent, also as being characterised by decreased efficacy of public health measures.

I think it will be ill advised to hinder or reverse our recent successes by increasing the risk of the delta variant breaching our defences and laying waste to the parallel healthcare infrastructure.

JOHN O BRATHWAITE

via e-mail