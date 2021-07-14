Business chambers await government vaccination policy

Mario's Pizzeria outlet on Cipriani Boulevard, Port of Spain. In a memo to staff, CEO Roger Harford said only vaccinated employees will be allowed to work when restaurants reopen on July 19. Photo by Roger Jacob

Several business chambers are looking to the government for direction on dealing with vaccinated and non-vaccinated employees and customers as some sectors reopen on a phased basis.

Speaking with Newsday on behalf of the chambers, co-ordinator of the Confederation of Business Chambers Jai Leladharsingh said it was a matter of reopening businesses and keeping people safe at the same time.

“Businesses need to be reopened. There is no policy at this time in how we treat with vaccinated and non-vaccinated people. The recommendations by the officials stand – wash your hands, wear a mask and watch your distance – should be observed. There was no way of telling who was vaccinated or not, because people can lie.”

On a vaccination policy, Leladharsingh said people needed to work, and discriminating against those who were unvaccinated was harsh.

He referred to Mario’s Pizzeria’s policy that vaccinated employees will be given priority to work from July 19 as the food sector reopened.

Leladharsingh said, “While I understand the need for precaution, such measures were harsh, especially in a time where the country was undergoing economic challenges.

“The nation is looking to the government to present a sound policy for all people to work and get back to a normal life, as well as protect the buying public and business interests. It is complex.”

He said that while vaccines were not mandatory, he believed the best solution was mass vaccination in the shortest possible time to curb the covid19 virus.

On Tuesday both Mario’s Pizzeria and Prestige Holdings offered incentives to their employees to get vaccinated.

In an internal memo to staff, Mario’s Pizzeria CEO Roger Harford said, “Fully vaccinated staff and staff in receipt of their first vaccination shot will be required to provide proof of vaccination by presenting an original copy of their immunisation card to their respective manager upon arrival at work.”

He added that employees who do not want to be vaccinated for any reason would continue to be on temporary layoff until alternatives were reached. Those with medical conditions were to present a report from the Certified Medical Practitioners Board showing why they cannot be vaccinated.

A national vaccination policy has yet to be developed. Labour Minister Stephen McClashie said the Industrial Relations Advisory Committee (IRAC) was expected to present it on Monday.

He said matters related to vaccination in the workplace and managing crises to ensure that the rights of workers are maintained, including workers who were not currently covered by the Industrial Relations Act and other employment legislation, would be dealt with.

Members of the Confederation of Regional Business Chambers

San Juan Business Association

Greater Tunapuna Chamber of Industry & Commerce

Eastern Business & Merchants Association

Couva/Point Lisas Chamber of Commerce

Gasparillo Chamber of Commerce

Greater San Fernando Chamber of Commerce

Cunupia Business Association

Penal/Debe Chamber of Commerce

Siparia Chamber of Commerce

Point Fortin South Western Chamber of Industry & Commerce

Petroleum Dealers Association

Petroleum Dealers Cooperative Society

Yachting Marine Services Association.

The Supermarkets Association is an independent affiliate member.