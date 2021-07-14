Brother Resistance dies

TRINIDAD and Tobago and the rest of the calypso and rapso-loving world is waking up this morning to the sad news that another of its icons, Lutalo Makossa Masimba, better known as Brother Resistance, has died.

The death of the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians' Organisation's president was confirmed in a Facebook post on the organisation’s official page, where many in the fraternity expressed their sadness

There were no details of the cause or time of his death, but messages about it began circulating on social media platforms shortly after midnight, as well as tributes from fellow musicians and others.

The FB post described Masimba – born Roy Lewis in East Dry River, Port of Spain, in 1954 – as being well known for pioneering the rapso music movement in the 1970s, which led to the formation of his Network Rapso Riddim Band.

The band brought out its debut album, Busting Out, in 1981 and Brother Resistance became one of TT’s best-known rapso performers.

He delivered albums over the last 30 years including Tonight is de Nite (1988), Heart of the Rapso Nation (1992), De Power of Resistance (2000) and When De Riddum Explode (2006).

Among his hits were Ring De Bell, Tonight is De Night, Mother Earth, and Handclapping Song.