Arima man gunned down outside supermarket

File photo

Police are investigating the murder of a 53-year-old Arima man who was shot dead outside a Maturita supermarket on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said Mickey Alleyne was in the car park of the Golden Rose supermarket on the Eastern Main Road at around 5.15 pm when a silver Nissan AD Wagon drove up and two men got out.

The men, who were armed with a rifle and pistol, shot Alleyne several times before getting back in the car and driving off.

Nearby residents heard the gunshots and called the police.

Northern Division police and homicide investigators visited with a district medical officer, who declared Alleyne dead.

The Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II is continuing enquiries.