A really stressful banking change

THE EDITOR: There are many changes we may consider and make for better or worse as people – change of attitude, mood, mind, affiliation, etc, but a change of internet banking that is stressful to understand is poignant and becomes stressful to those accustomed to the old system that worked perfectly for as long as I can remember.

Why change for the sake of changing, as certainly it’s not an upgrade to enhance (in my opinion) a better option at this time. I’ve banked with Republic Bank for over 30 years and now in order to manage my stress must consider a change.

RICHARD LOBO

Diego Martin