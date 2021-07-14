5 killed in Tunapuna...minutes after 3 shot dead in Arima

File photo -

NORTHERN Division police and undertakers were kept very busy on Wednesday morning, as mere minutes after the discovery of three bodies in Arima Old Road came word that five people had been murdered in Tunapuna.

Police theorise that the incidents are linked.

Police were initially called out to Arima Old Road after the bodies of Teshera McKenna, 39, and son Jordan McKenna, 19, were found in a car at 8.37 am. They were near a piece of land where they planted crops.

McKenna's friend Jeremiah DeFreitas, 18, was also killed in the attack.

While police were processing the crime scene, they received a wireless report that five people had just been murdered in Tunapuna.

A team of police went to St Michael's Road.

DCP (Operations and Intelligence) McDonald Jacob confirmed to Newsday that five bodies were found there.

Among the five victims in Tunapuna were a couple, Mustaph and Amanda Mohammed.

Newsday spoke with relatives of the couple at the scene, who said they did not know why anyone would want to murder the two.

"Mustaph was born and grew up in this area. He never had any problems with anyone...he lived well with everyone.

"This is a horrible feeling I have right now, and I wouldn't wish what my family and I are going through right now on my worst enemy," said one relative.

Jacob said investigators were exploring the possibility that the two sets of killings were related.

He said there is also suspicion of gang or drug involvement, but cautioned that this was just a suspicion, with nothing proven as yet.