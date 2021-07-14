11 more deaths, 190 new covid19 cases

The Ministry of Health has recorded 11 more deaths and 190 new covid19 cases on Wednesday.

These new figures pushed the death toll to 963 and the total number of cases to 35,046 since the country’s first case on March 12.

In its 4 pm update, the ministry said 28,451 and active cases slightly increased to 5,822. There are 312 patients in hospital, 117 patients in step-down facilities and 5,203 in home isolation.

There is also 149 in-state quarantine.

A total of 246,488 samples have been sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency, the Tobago Regional Health Authority, UWI and other local testing sites.

July is the fourth month of the country’s national vaccination programme.

The programme was launched on April 6. Since then 227,269 people have received the first dose of a covid19 vaccine. Of this 144,718 people got their second dose and are now fully vaccinated.