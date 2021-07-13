Williamsville man on DUI, disorderly behaviour charges gets bail

A San Fernando magistrate has granted $5,000 own bail to a Williamsville man charged with drunk driving and disorderly behaviour.

Leonardo Maraj faced magistrate Armina Deonarinesingh on Monday afternoon and pleaded not guilty to both offences.

After granting the bail, the magistrate ordered him to reappear in court on July 26.

Police said around 3.30 pm on Sunday, PC Polo, a special reserve officer, and another officer, PC Phagoo, were on mobile patrol in Reform Village near Gasparillo.

The report said the policemen stopped a car and spoke to the driver, later identified as Maraj. The report said his speech was slurred, and he smelled of alcohol.

As police were about to take him to the Gasparillo station for a breathalyser test, he began talking loudly, the report said.

"You is a dotish SRP. Why you doh go and run down bandits? Watch your shoulder title, you is nothing," police quoted the man as telling Polo.

The report said when police cautioned him about behaving in a disorderly manner, he replied: "Allyuh police just like them magistrate them – allyuh eh have nothing to do."

Police alleged that Maraj later failed two breathalyser tests at the San Fernando police station.

PC Polo laid the charges.