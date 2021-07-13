(UPDATED) Domestic quarrel ends in death of Princes Town man, 82

This police officer looks at the house where 82-year-old Lennard Mohammed was stabbed to death on Monday. Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

With tears streaming down her face, an elderly woman said she hoped police investigators release the relative held in connection with the death of 82-year-old Lennard Mohammed of Princes Town .

"He saved me! He saved me! I want him to come home. He is a good child and we (family) love him dearly," the 81-year-old woman said between sobs on Tuesday.

"We are praying for police not to charge him."

The woman, who asked for her name not to be used, was too distraught to speak about the incident itself.

Police said shortly after 9 pm on Monday, Mohammed, a close relative of the woman, was making violent threats towards her and the other relative, 24, at the house at Railway Road.

Mohammed, an amputee who used a wheelchair, had a knife and approached the two. There was a struggle and Mohammed was stabbed. He died on the spot.

The male relative immediately went to the Princes Town police station.

Relatives referred to him as a very respectful, loving and law-abiding person. They said he is not a violent person and has never been in trouble with anyone.

Police confirmed that the man does not have any criminal record.

He remained in custody up to Tuesday, assisting with investigations.