TTUTA, NAPSPA feel 'disrespected,' blank MoE meeting

Antonia Tekah-De Freitas -

The TT Unified Teachers Union (TTUTA) and the National Primary School Principals Association (NAPSPA) said they would not attend a meeting with the Ministry of Education to discuss the possible reopening of schools in September.

The meeting had been scheduled for Monday at 4 pm.

TTUTA president Antonia Tekah-De Freitas held a press conference at 3 pm on Monday to announce its withdrawal from the consultation.

She said stakeholders were sent an e-mail containing a draft of the guidelines on Friday afternoon which, they said, would not have given them enough time to review the 51-page document before Monday’s planned meeting.

“It cannot be that TTUTA is expected to bear this disrespectful invitation and just show up for a meeting on Monday,” said Tekah-De Freitas. “It is a point TTUTA has made before.

"We are not obstructionists. Our business is promoting the cause of education (and) seeking the interests and ensuring the equality for all students at all levels.”

She said the document should have been drafted with the input of stakeholders in the first place.

Tekah-De Freitas said the ministry wanted to engage teachers and principals in arrangements to teach classes virtually and have teachers sign a document to agree to it.

“TTUTA is saying if you want to engage our members, talk to us. Do not ask our members at any level to sign any document to agree to a particular situation.”

She said the document was leaked to people outside the education sector before the meeting on Monday.

“We have to wonder about the integrity of the process.

“TTUTA has been patient and committed to children receiving their education. But we should not be taking what was an emergency measure (due to the pandemic) to a full-term process.”

Tekah-De Freitas said stakeholders and students have had difficulty navigating the virtual environment.

“Some of them are frustrated. Learning loss is real and we are committed as a body of educators to helping our children recover. But…the ministry wants us to do the analysis of learning loss with what resources?”

Learning loss refers to the number of students who have not been attending classes.

On July 1, Minister of Education Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly said the ministry was working with the police and the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services to try to reach the parents of students who did not take part in online classes this academic year.

President of NAPSPA Carlene Hayes also said her association would not attend the meeting.

“The executive of NAPSPA made the decision today that we will not be attending the stakeholders' meeting (on Monday).

“We are standing in union with our majority union, TTUTA. We are saying we will not condone the disrespect that has been shown to NAPSPA and other stakeholders in giving us a matter of days (to review the draft.)

She said NAPSPA is collaborating with TTUTA to ensure they are not disrespected again by the ministry.

President of the Association of Principals of Public Secondary Schools of TT (APPSSTT) Sherra Carrington-James said, in a brief phone interview with Newsday, although the time to review the draft was limited, the association felt it was important to still attend the meeting and give their input.

She said she indicated to the ministry that they were not satisfied with the time they had to review the draft. She said suggestions were given, but they were not as detailed as they would have liked, given the time constraints.