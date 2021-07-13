Trinidad and Tobago's Jordane Dookie into Girls' U14 Singles final in Florida

Jordane Dookie - Angelo Marcelle

TT’s Jordane Dookie advanced to the United States Tennis Association Level Six – Extreme Tennis Academy Girls’ 14 and Under Singles final at the Michael Ann Russell Jewish Community Center in Miami, Florida on Sunday.

In the East Division, the unseeded Dookie secured a title shot after defeating Florida’s Michelle Flyam 5-3, 5-3 in the semi-final. In the quarter-finals, she battled from behind to beat seventh seed Ariana Gil 4-5(2), 5-3, 8-6 in the tie break.

Prior to that, Dookie produced an upset-victory by ousting second ranked Kamila Correa 4-0, 3-5, 15-13 in the tie-break.

In the final, Dookie goes up against the division’s top seed Gretchen Wolfe. The American previously got past TT’s Jaeda-Lee Daniel-Joseph 4-1, 4-1 en route to the final. Similarly, Gil got past Dookie’s compatriot Briana Harricharan 4-0, 4-0.

The title match however, was scheduled to serve off on Monday but play was suspended owing to heavy rainfall. The final is expected to get under way at 11am on Tuesday.

Meanwhile in the consolation round, Isaiah Boxill finished as runner-up behind Krishang Badwal. The latter beat the TT athlete 4-1, 4-0 in the plate final.

Additionally, Daniel-Joseph conquered Ashley Canelon 4-0, 4-0 in the Girls’ 14 and Under plate semi-final. She meets Korrea for the consolation title.