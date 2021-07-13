Tracy urges: Keep following health regulations

Secretary of Health, Wellness and Family Development Tracy Davidson-Celestine. -

THA Secretary of Health, Wellness and Family Development Tracy Davidson-Celestine is urging the public to follow all health precautions on the heels of the gradual relaxation of restrictions.

After being shut down for several weeks, car dealerships, licensing offices and the manufacturing sector were reopened on Monday. Restaurants, other food establishments and itinerant vendors are expected to restart on July 19, for take-away and curbside services only.

On July 19, people will also be allowed to engage in outdoor exercise but only in numbers of up to five.

The Prime Minister made the announcements at a news conference last Saturday at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s.

Davidson-Celestine said the gradual reopening of the economy is meant to save lives.

“Last Monday saw the reopening of the construction sector. This week will see the resumption of the sale of cooked food.

The government is attempting to balance saving lives with preservation of earnings for people,” she told Newsday via WhatsApp.

“We therefore, have to be mindful that both can co-exist but in a situation where the rules are well-established and are followed. Now is the time for personal responsibility.

On the 800,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccines arriving in TT from China on Tuesday, Davidson-Celestine said, “We are hopeful that we can soon come to the stage of full reopening.

“Therefore, our collective efforts now should be on focusing on the long-term solution to the challenge, which is to ensure that we encourage one another to isolate and be vaccinated.”

Davidson-Celestine said research has shown vaccination is the only way out of the pandemic.