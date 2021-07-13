Tableland taxi driver on bail for allegedly stabbing pedestrian

Suruj Nanansingh. Photo courtesy TTPS

A 58-year-old Tableland taxi driver charged with wounding with intent was granted $150,000 bail on Tuesday.

Police said around 7.30 pm on Saturday, Suruj Nanansingh of Swamba Trace, Nohar Road, Tableland, was driving in Princes Town.

A pedestrian, who said the car was speeding towards him, called out to Nanansingh, who stopped and got out.

The pedestrian then told him he found his driving reckless.

Nanansingh then allegedly returned to his car for a "metal chain," which he used to hit the pedestrian several times. He then allegedly removed a knife from his waist and stabbed the pedestrian in the neck before driving off.

A passer-by saw the bleeding man on the ground, took him to the Princes Town Health Centre and contacted the police.

Nanansingh appeared virtually before senior magistrate Indira Misir-Gosine at the Princes Town Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

He is expected to reappear in court on August 10.

PC DeBoulet of the Tableland Police Station made enquiries.