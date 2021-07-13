Suspected Siparia duck thief on $30,000 bail

A Siparia man who was charged for the larceny of 100 ducks has been put on $30,000 bail with surety after pleading not guilty.

The matter was adjourned to August 26 when Randy Balliram appeared before magistrate Nazim Khan in the Siparia Second Magistrates Court on Monday.

Balliram of Thicke Village, Siparia Old Road, was charged by PC Jared Steele of the Praedial Larceny Squad for the offence of larceny livestock.

The court heard that the ducks, valued at $10,000, were stolen from farmer Fareeda Balgobin.

Balgobin, who rears ducks and poultry at Seebalack Branch, Trace, Rochard Road, Barrackpore reported to the Barrackpore police that the livestock was stolen between May 26 and 27.

After investigations by Steele, under the supervision of Cpl Samsundar, Legal Officer Insp Sookdeo, ASP Bruce and Supt Alexis, Balliram was arrested and charged.

Another man who was identified as a second suspect was interrogated, but there was insufficient evidence to charge him at this time. The court was told a note was made in the station diary and the second suspect was thanked for his assistance in the enquiry and allowed to leave pending further investigation.