SRP released in shooting death of Diego Martin neighbour

The Police Administrative Building on Sackville Street, Port of Spain Photo: Jeff K Mayers

THE 31-year-old Special Reserve Police (SRP) who was held in relation to the death of a Diego Martin man was released on Monday.

A police media release said he was held after the death of Kevin Benjamin on July 5. After consultation with the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), the SRP was released and the police were ordered to do further investigations.

Police reports said the SRP shot Benjamin, 46, of Dillon Street, Diego Martin, after Benjamin allegedly attacked him with a cutlass around 6.50 pm that day.

Before the shooting, Benjamin is alleged to have been part of a group who were beating the officer's uncle at Factory Road, Diego Martin. The officer intervened and tried to break up the group when he saw Benjamin with a cutlass.

Benjamin did not drop the weapon when told to do so. Instead, Benjamin is alleged to have raised his arm in an attempt to chop the officer.

Benjamin was declared dead at the St James Medical Complex around 7.15 pm. His relatives claimed he was murdered, as the officer and Benjamin had had previous arguments, with each threatening to harm the other.