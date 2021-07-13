Soca Warriors Phillip, Abu Bakr laud team effort vs Mexico

Trinidad and Tobago goalkeeper Marvin Phillip (1) makes a save from a shot by Mexico in front of defender Noah Powder during the second half of a Concacaf Gold Cup Group A match in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday. (AP Photo) -

VETERAN TT players Marvin Phillip and Radanfah Abu Bakr have both lauded the efforts of their teammates during Saturday’s goalless draw against Mexico in the opening match of the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup, at the AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas, United States.

Phillip and Abu Bakr, who were both recalled to the starting line-up by interim coach Angus Eve, were among a valiant rearguard action by the TT team who repelled constant attacks from the Mexico squad.

The 36-year-old Phillip has been displaced as the TT number one goalkeeper by Denmark-born Nicklas Frenderup. However, he justified his recall with an outstanding performance.

“We definitely need results (in order) to go as far as possible,” said Phillip, during an interview on the TT Football Association (TTFA) YouTube channel. “Getting that one point (on Saturday) night (means) we started off on a good note.”

Phillip added, “We executed the game plan for 90-plus minutes. I can’t express the gratitude I have for the team, especially the way they showed that grit and determination to grind out that result.”

Abu Bakr, who returned to the TT XI for the first time in three years, commented, “Everybody played their part and put in a big shift. For me, personally, it’s nice to be back.

“I’ve been working and waiting patiently on my opportunity. I was always ready to contribute and play my part.”

TT will play El Salvador in their second Group A match on Wednesday, from 7.30 pm (TT time), at Toyota Stadium, Frisco, Texas.