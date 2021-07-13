Smoothflow athealthfacility

People entering the Chaguanas District Health Facility. Photo by Angelo Marcelle - Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: The pandemic produced a lot of hardships. However, as the adage goes, “every cloud has a silver lining.” I discovered the silver lining this week when I visited the Chaguanas District Health Facility. I went with great trepidation as I really didn’t want to go to any health facility during this pandemic time.

Earlier this year I attended clinic at the Mt Hope Hospital so I knew about the inhumane long wait and “tent treatment.” I was however shocked and elated that I spent less than an hour to see a doctor and be out of the Chaguanas facility. I have been going to this facility for the past 12 years.

I was surprised to see three doctors were in attendance at the GP section (a rarity) and so the wait was minimal. Moreover, I actually got one of the three prescribed medications from the facility’s pharmacy – and I didn’t have to wait. I have never – whether private or public medical facility – gotten attended so quickly by a doctor when it was not an emergency.

The only aspect which did not change was the attitude of the person who stamped the prescription. She was, as all the other clerks at these public health facilities usually are, sully and condescending, but this was one time I did not care. I was thrilled to be out of there so soon.

I commend the health facility administration for whatever was done to make the system flow so smoothly and I recommend that this procedure is retained there.

BRENDA LEE-JAMES

via e-mail