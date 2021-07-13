Send Youngsome love intesting times

Minister Stuart Young -

THE EDITOR: There’s hardly an ordinary citizen who can dare imagine how an already distinguished, wealthy attorney like Stuart Young could find himself in a mess over the acceptance of built-in allowances for the purchase of a new car as part of the routine in his job as a government minister.

This is a man whose time could have been far more profitably spent –financially and otherwise – raking in lots of millions for turning around the near-fatal Japanese contract he pulled off on his minister’s salary for sweet TT when we were in deep horse manure over that inherited gas plant construction deal.

And who can say how much he would have earned in his own capacity by flying to BP and changing the game in yet another UNC-legacy situation which would have placed us in some very serious trouble with this oil giant.

Let’s not forget how his integrity remained intact as a high-performance Minister of National Security who gave his all to ensure the safety of the nation.

It was this same noble being who was quietly laughed at by traitors in dark shades when he came crashing down after opening a new fire station for the people of the UNC-held Siparia constituency.

At the time, it had become brazenly obvious that the proverbial snakes had come from in and out the balisier patch to suck out the last of his special mixed-race blood.

Such an event would have fortified those who are manning up at the observatory for a place in the PNM sunrise – especially after throwing loyal seniors off their empty chatter boxes which give no real voice to the party.

Already besieged by mischievous and undermining moves from these bottom feeders, Young must be wondering at times if this cross is worth bearing much longer.

As for those of us who still care, it would help if we could cast a helpful glance, extend a supporting hand or say a short prayer for his success.

This is one young man who surely needs some people’s love in these testing times.

RUDOLPH WILLIAMS

St James