Pt Fortin MP: Guapo/Cap-de-Ville Main Road to be fixed by Friday

A pedestrian walks through a cloud of dust as drivers do their best to navigate the Guapo/Cap-de-Ville Main Road, Port Fortin, given its state of disrepair on Tuesday. Photo by Angelo Marcelle

REPAIR work has resumed on the Guapo/Cap-de-Ville Main Road in Point Fortin and the area’s MP Kennedy Richards Jr says it is set to be complete by Friday.

Kennedy responded to recent complaints by Point Fortin residents about the condition of the road.

In fact, sometime last week, a toilet bowl was placed in one of the potholes.

In a Facebook video last Thursday, he admitted the road was in “terrible condition,” but said that work halted since the construction sector had not been in operation.

On May 3, the Prime Minister announced a temporary shutdown of private and public construction sectors to combat the covid19 virus.

The sectors were reopened last week.

In November 2020, the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) had to remove a 50-year-old pipeline so roadworks there could begin.

Richards had said, “WASA told the Ministry of Works two years ago not to resurface the entire roadway due to 50-year-old pipeline that needed to be changed. And they didn’t do it, and WASA didn’t change the pipelines either.”

He said they were able to get an additional team to assist with the roadwork, which should be completed by Friday.

“Just asking for a little more patience,” he said.

In another video posted on Saturday afternoon, he said the teams came out to work that day despite not usually working on the weekend.

“There is a commitment to finish the work before the deadline…We are going to complete this task on time.”

Asked for an update on Tuesday afternoon, he said, “We are still on track to have work completed by this weekend.

“Two crews they have done double what they would have done in the past couple of weeks.

“I am pretty pleased with the progress so far. However, the only thing that has been slowing down the progress is the rain.”