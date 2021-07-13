Prisons officer granted $80,000 bail for marijuana possession

Mark Maharaj - Photo courtesy TTPS

A 36-year-old prisons officer, who was arrested on Sunday after allegedly trying to traffic marijuana into prison, was granted $80,000 bail on Monday.

Mark Maharaj, of Jerningham Avenue, Cunupia was charged with possession of marijuana and bringing a dangerous drug into the prison.

Maharaj was held during a routine search at the Port of Spain Prison, where four packets of marijuana with a combined weight of one kilogram were allegedly found on him.

He appeared virtually before magistrate Maureen Baboolal-Gafoor at the Port of Spain Magistrates’ Court. A condition of his bail was that he surrenders his expired passport to the court registrar and is forbidden to apply for a new one. He must also report to the Cunupia Police Station every Tuesday and Thursday between 6 am and 6 pm.

He will reappear in court on August 9.