Prisons officer granted $80,000 bail for marijuana possession
A 36-year-old prisons officer, who was arrested on Sunday after allegedly trying to traffic marijuana into prison, was granted $80,000 bail on Monday.
Mark Maharaj, of Jerningham Avenue, Cunupia was charged with possession of marijuana and bringing a dangerous drug into the prison.
Maharaj was held during a routine search at the Port of Spain Prison, where four packets of marijuana with a combined weight of one kilogram were allegedly found on him.
He appeared virtually before magistrate Maureen Baboolal-Gafoor at the Port of Spain Magistrates’ Court. A condition of his bail was that he surrenders his expired passport to the court registrar and is forbidden to apply for a new one. He must also report to the Cunupia Police Station every Tuesday and Thursday between 6 am and 6 pm.
He will reappear in court on August 9.
