Princes Town man charged for threatening President, PM

President Paula-Mae Weekes

A Princes Town man who allegedly threatened the lives of President Paula Mae-Weekes and the Prime Minister will appear at the Princes Town Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Police said 65-year-old Vinu Dallsingh made the threats by phone last Tuesday. The call was traced and he was charged last Friday.

Police said the man called 999 and “made inappropriate statements, where he threatened the lives of the President of the Republic of TT and the Prime Minister.

“A report was subsequently made to the CID Port of Spain reports office, the investigator PC Lewis conducted intensive investigative efforts.”

PC Lewis led the investigation.