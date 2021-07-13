Powerboats Association to stage Great Race virtual boat show

File photo: Mr Solo, driven by Ken Charles, cuts across the water at a past edition of the TT Great Race.

THE TT Powerboats Association (TTPBA) will be staging a Great Race virtual boat show ahead of the 2021 Great Race, from Trinidad to Tobago, which is carded for August 21.

In a media release issued by its secretary Richard Ramdwar, "Following the Government’s latest (covid19) plans and amendments on Saturday, we unfortunately are unable to proceed to host our last National Championship regatta carded for July 18."

According to the media release, all of the TTPBA's focus will turn towards this year's Great Race.

It continued "We are moving in uncharted waters during this covid year and decided to expand on the 2020 virtual platform with the 2021 Great Race virtual boat show and Great Race live stream presentation being done on virtual platforms.

The TTPBA have partnered with the National Carnival Commission (NCC) to host the Great Race virtual boat show.

TTPBA president Christopher Skinner, Trevor Sun and Robert Lobo will be working with the NCC to ensure the boat show becomes a reality.