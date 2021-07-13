PM gets first covid19 vaccine jab

JABBED: Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley receives his first dose of the Sinopharm covid19 vaccine on Tuesday at the Diego Martin Health Centre. PHOTO COURTESY OFFICE OF THE PRIME MINISTER -

THE Prime Minister received his first dose of the Chinese-made Sinopharm covid19 vaccine on Tuesday morning at the Diego Martin Health Centre.

A photo released on the Office of the Prime Minister's Facebook page shows Dr Rowley getting the jab in his left shoulder.

He was supposed to have been vaccinated during an earlier vaccine rollout but contracted the covid19 virus on April 6 while in Tobago and was advised not to be vaccinated until now.