PlayGo calls for submissions of Caribbean videos on national pride

-

PlayGo is calling filmmakers across the Caribbean for the PlayGo Emerge Film competition to submit short-form videos under the theme Celebrate the National Pride of your Country.

The competition, in celebration of the diverse cultures and similarities that bind the region together, will run from July 1 to September 30.

Submissions are invited from three categories – youth 12-18 years, emerging –up to five years’ experience, and pro –more than five years’ experience. Submissions should range from five to 15 minutes in any of the six content genres: documentary, drama/fiction, comedy, science fiction, animation and photo essay, said a media release.

The PlayGo app is available to download in the Google Play Store and Apple App Store and offers users TV anytime, anywhere, to watch live sports, regional events, local news, shows, movies and children programming from their device, in the palm of their hands. The release said for those on a Digicel Prime Bundle, the experience is made better with a dedicated PlayGo data allotment. "With a goal of highlighting more local and regional content, and helping to develop the industry, the PlayGo Emerge competition will provide creators with a platform and an audience for their content."

Tari Lovell, head of marketing digital services at Digicel, said, in the release, “It’s been more than a year since we all faced into the pandemic and while it hindered development and growth in many ways, we also saw it becoming a creative catalyst for many around the world.

"Globally, people united and came together in unprecedented ways and we’re sure that in our region there are countless untold stories and moments of pride to come out of that. We want to hear those stories, and give them an audience they deserve. It doesn’t matter if you have experience or not, we’re accepting entries from the young beginner, to the not-so-young professional.”

Entry is limited to original videos or photos essays, which will be screened by judges and then released for the public to vote on. In order to submit entries, participants have to download the PlayGo app with an active subscription, and register and upload their submission to the contest platform on playgoemerge.com.

To assist entrants, and anyone else in the industry, there will be a masterclass series with Caribbean film professionals like Gabrielle Blackwood and Joel Burke from Jamaica; Selwyn de Wind from Curacao; Camille Selvon Abrahams from Trinidad and Tobago and Davina Lee from Saint Lucia.

For the series, PlayGo partnered with Third Horizon, a creative collective dedicated to developing, producing, exhibiting and distributing film and other art forms that give voice to stories of the Caribbean, its diaspora and other marginalised and underrepresented spaces in the Global South. These will all be available for free on PlayGo’s Facebook page.

Overall, there are 20 prizes to be won, 18 in the genre categories – one winner per entrant category in each of the six genres; one people’s choice award –to be voted on by the public; and one grand prize –to be determined by the judging panel.

Winners will receive "anywhere from US$500 to US$2,500 cash," Adobe Premiere PRO-1, an all-expense paid trip and other prizes.