Mario's Pizzeria: Only vaccinated employees to return to work on July 19

Mario's Pizzeria outlet on Cipriani Boulevard, Port of Spain. In a memo to staff, CEO Roger Harford said only vaccinated employees will be allowed to work when restaurants reopen on July 19. - Photo by Roger Jacob

Mario’s Pizzeria has implemented a covid19 vaccination policy for all its staff and those who do not want to be vaccinated will remain temporarily laid off.

On Tuesday, in a signed internal memo, CEO Roger Harford said while vaccination was not mandatory or enforceable, only vaccinated staff will be prioritised to work from July 19.

He said the measures Mario’s has put in place were to safeguard the business, employees and customers.

“Fully vaccinated staff and staff in receipt of their first vaccination shot will be required to provide proof of vaccination by presenting an original copy of their immunization card to their respective manager upon arrival at work," Harford states in the memo.

“Employees who do not want to be vaccinated for any reason; your decision will be respected. In these situations, staff continue temporary layoff until alternatives are explored by the company in consultation with the employee regarding employment.”

Harford said the survival of the business was threatened by the pandemic and the high costs associated with reopening after a lockdown.

“Our main agenda is to survive, to start generating revenue, to start paying salaries and wages. We all have families and obligations that are currently strained. The direction this pandemic is taking us, is down a road of instability and hardship.

“The above company policy on vaccination will remain enforced to ensure our business survival and the health and safety of all staff and customers.”

Additionally, he said employees unable to be vaccinated due to health or medical reasons were required to provide a report with clear details of this from "the Certified Medical Practitioner Board."

He said forcing or mandating staff to be vaccinated was not their agenda, but vaccinations were the main solution to lifting the current covid19 restrictions on all industries. Among Mario’s vaccination incentives were a reimbursement of $100 in transportation cost and assistance with vaccine appointments.

There are about 20 Mario’s locations nationwide, but some were forced to close permanently because of the covid19 restrictions since March 2020.

Last week, Prestige Holdings CEO Simon Hardy said the fast food chain was also trying to incentivise its workers to be vaccinated against covid19 as it looks toward reopening.

He said, “As an industry we are also incentivising our staff to encourage them to be vaccinated. At Prestige, our approach is to pay staff for a day’s pay (fixed at $150) for their time and out of pocket expenses.

"Other companies in the industry are taking a similar approach with providing cash and/or vouchers etc. We have engaged staff and given them the facts and provided an information & Q&A session with a medical doctor. This was done to help address the staff’s concerns.”

Prestige Holdings is the local franchise holder for KFC, Subway, Pizza Hut, Starbucks and TGI Friday restaurants.

Both groups of workers are not unionised.

Amalgamated Workers Union chief labour relations officer Janice Rogers said there was no law that mandates a worker to be vaccinated to work. The union represents Royal Castle daily paid workers.

She said while Mario's and Prestige staff were not unionised, employees would still be able to challenge the matter if they felt aggrieved.

“Vaccination is a personal choice, but to make it mandatory that a worker must be vaccinated to return to work is bordering on infringing on the workers’ rights as human being. To make it a condition to return to work is harsh, especially in the current economic situation.

“The employer said they’re not forcing workers, but they are. Even if they (employees) are on temporary layoff and not unionised they are still protected by the law.

“The employer can change their terms and conditions but does not mean that the workers cannot challenge it if they feel aggrieved.”