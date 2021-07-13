Haynes: Talks on schools should be held before guidelines drafted

UNC Tabaquite candidate Anita Haynes

MP for Tabaquite Anita Haynes has said the Ministry of Education should have consulted with stakeholders before the draft guide to the reopening of schools was drawn up

In a statement, Haynes called on the ministry to “embark on genuine good-faith consultations with stakeholders.”

The statement came after the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers’ Association (TTUTA) and the National Primary Schools Principals’ Association (NAPSPA) boycotted a meeting with the ministry on Monday.

Education stakeholders were emailed the draft guidelines for the reopening of schools 2021/2022 on Friday. The two associations felt that was not enough time to review them.

TTUTA president Antonia Tekah-DeFreitas said in a press conference on Monday that the short notice was “disrespectful.”

Haynes said, “It is distressing that teachers are still without a seat at the planning table when they are expected to uphold and execute the very same policies being developed.

“It is disingenuous for the ministry to issue a document on Friday and then call a meeting on Monday to discuss the document with stakeholders. I agree, it is disrespectful in the highest order. Consultation takes place beforehand, not as an afterthought or an addendum.”

Haynes also questioned the rush to physically reopen schools next term.

“From virtual school to this year’s still ongoing CSEC/CAPE examinations, do we have enough data to support these decisions?”

She said her constituents are apprehensive about the reopening.

“Many parents have reached out to me to share concerns for their children’s safety. They are not comfortable with their children going back out to school mere months after we’ve seen our highest covid19 transmission numbers.”

She said in order to achieve what is best for the nation’s children, all stakeholders must work together.

“The Ministry of Education must stop its high-handed approach and commit to consultation and co-operation in order to make true progress on this very important matter and avoid future impasses.”