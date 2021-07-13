Gonzales: New water plan within a month

Marvin Gonzales -

PUBLIC Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales expects that the new leadership at WASA will lead the way for a better water-supply for consumers and for the transformation of the organisation itself, all in line with calls made in a recent report by a Cabinet subcommittee. He replied to several text messages from Newsday on Tuesday.

"It is the typical case of 'flying the plane whilst you repair it,'" Gonzales said.

On Monday, new CEO Sherland Sheppard replaced former executive director Dr Lennox Sealy (who resigned last Thursday for personal reasons) who himself last February had replaced former CEO Alan Poon King who then resumed his previous post as director of customer services.

Newsday asked about Gonzales' wishes for WASA under its new chairman Ravindranath Nanga and new management team under Sheppard, such as any priority areas detailed in the report.

Gonzales replied, "I feel happy that the transformation process has now been given a big boost. I look forward to the interim team working on improving water supplies around the country and as well as working with the board and the Cabinet subcommittee on delivering this much-anticipated transformation plan for the Water and Sewage Authority."

He said citizens deserve a modern water authority that will provide everyone with a reliable supply of water. Gonzales also envisaged WASA having less dependence on state subsidy.

Newday asked if priority areas might include the report's call for new legislation, new processes and a new organisational structure for WASA (or its successor), for the authority to be better-run and more efficient.

Gonzales replied, "All the recommendations in the report will be implemented and that is what the Cabinet subcommittee and the board continue to focus on. The major part is the transformation plan and the brand new structure for the organisation.

"The new team is working on completing the National Water Stabilisation and Improvement Programme which must be completed in one month."