Domestic quarrel ends in death of Princes Town man, 82
A domestic dispute in Princes Town ended in the death of an 82-year-old man on Monday night.
Police said shortly after 9 pm on Monday, the victim, Lennard Mohammed, was making violent threats to a close female relative, 81, and a male relative, 24, at the house at Railway Road.
Mohammed, an amputee who used a wheelchair, had a knife and approached the two.
There was a struggle and Mohammed was stabbed. He died on the spot.
The male relative went to the Princes Town police station.
He remained in custody up to Tuesday, assisting with investigations.
