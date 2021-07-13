Domestic quarrel ends in death of Princes Town man, 82

Lennard Mohammed

A domestic dispute in Princes Town ended in the death of an 82-year-old man on Monday night.

Police said shortly after 9 pm on Monday, the victim, Lennard Mohammed, was making violent threats to a close female relative, 81, and a male relative, 24, at the house at Railway Road.

Mohammed, an amputee who used a wheelchair, had a knife and approached the two.

There was a struggle and Mohammed was stabbed. He died on the spot.

The male relative went to the Princes Town police station.

He remained in custody up to Tuesday, assisting with investigations.