Death sentence quashed, conviction for killing child overturned

CONVICTION QUASHED: Marlon King whose conviction and death sentence for the 2006 murder of his stepdaughter Amy Anamunthodo, four, was quashed by the Court of Appeal on Tuesday. -

CONVICTED child-killer Marlon King has successfully argued his appeal against conviction for the murder of his four-year-old stepdaughter Amy Emily Annamunthodo.

A three-member Court of Appeal panel on Tuesday found several faults with the trial judge’s handling of King's case in 2012.

A retrial is being considered and a decision will be given on July 29, as the judges await further submissions and information from the attorneys representing King and the State.

King was sentenced to hang for Annamunthodo’s murder after being convicted by a jury after six days of directions by then High Court judge Anthony Carmona.

Annamunthodo was burnt with cigarettes, hung from her hair and beaten until her heart ruptured. King was charged with killing the child on May 15, 2006 at his home at Ste Madeleine Road, Marabella.

King was in a common-law relationship with Annamunthodo’s mother Anita.

Medical evidence was led that Amy was burnt with cigarettes on her vagina, inner thigh and forearm an hour before she died. She suffered multiple internal and external injuries throughout her body, including a broken rib and bruised organs.

Justices of Appeal Alice Yorke-Soo Hon, Mark Mohammed and Malcolm Holdip presided over King’s appeal and in a joint decision, quashed his conviction and death sentence.

At Tuesday’s hearing, they invited submissions on a retrial at a virtual hearing King attended from the Port of Spain prison.

He was represented by attorneys Peter Carter and public defender Delicia Helwig-Robertson. The State was represented by special prosecutor, Travers Sinanan.

Sinanan said while the doctors who testified at the trial would still be available, he would have to make inquiries about the main civilian witnesses's availability.

Carter spoke of the length of time it took for matters to be retried, while pointing out that King has been in the condemned section of the prison for nine years.