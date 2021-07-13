Contractor, 63, charged with sexual offences against girls 11, 7

A 63-year-old contractor was granted $250,000 bail by a justice of the peace after being charged with four sexual offences against two girls, seven and 11.

A police media release said the man, whose identity was not revealed, committed the acts between 2017 and 2019. No reason was given as to why his identity was withheld, but this is done in order not to identify the accused if they are related to the victim, as a way to shield the victim's identity.

The man was ordered not to communicate with the victims and must report to the Besson Street Police Station on Mondays and Fridays before 6pm. He will make his first court appearance on August 4.

He is accused of three acts of sexual touching and paying for sexual service of a child.

The Child Protection Unit began investigating the allegations after after relatives of the girls made a report to the La Horquetta Police Station on February 24 and 27.

Police said one of the girls reported the offences occurred between December 31, 2018 and September 9 the following year. The other child said the offences took place between January 1, 2017 and January 1, 2018.

Sgt Andrews, Cpl Neptune and WPC Brathwaite of the Port of Spain Child Protection Unit investigated and charged the pensioner last Friday.