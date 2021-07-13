Chris Gayle returns to form as West Indies secure T20 series

West Indies batsman Chris Gayle hits a six as Australia wicketkeeper Matthew Wade (left) watches during the 3rd T20 International between Australia and West Indies at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground, Gros Islet, St Lucia, on Monday. (AFP PHOTO) -

CHRIS GAYLE returned to form with a stroke-filled 67 as the West Indies secured the five-match T20 International series against Australia, by virtue of a six-wicket win in the third match at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground, Gros Islet, St Lucia on Monday.

This victory was the West Indies' third on the trot, but Gayle stole the headlines with an innings which showed that, despite his age (41), he remains, once on song, one of the most feared batsmen in T20 cricket.

Pursuing a victory target of 142, Gayle joined opener Lendl Simmons after Andre Fletcher (four) was dismissed in the first over.

In typical Gayle fashion of late, he started cautiously (32 off 28 balls) before he unleashed an assault on leg-spinner Adam Zampa in the 11th over, taking 22 including three successive sixes, to tilt the balance firmly in the West Indies' favour.

He struck fast bowler Riley Meredith for two sixes in a row before he edged the final ball off the 12th over to wicketkeeper Matthew Wade. In total, Gayle faced 38 balls and hit four fours and seven sixes, as he registered his first T20 International half-century since the West Indies' victorious 2016 World Cup campaign in India.

Stand-in captain Nicholas Pooran, who struck the winning runs, made a useful 32 not out from 27 balls, with four fours and a six. Meredith was the main wicket-taker for Australia with three wickets for 48 runs.

Australia captain Aaron Finch won the toss for the third straight game, but this time he opted to bat first.

However, his team's batsmen were steady rather than spectacular, with Moises Henriques topscoring with 33, while Finch made 30, Ashton Turner 24 and Matthew Wade 23, as Australia posted 141/6.

Leg-spinner Hayden Walsh Jnr continued his fine series with the ball, with figures of 2/18 off four overs.

The fourth game of the series, in St Lucia, will be contested on Wednesday.

Scores: AUSTRALIA 141-6 (20 overs) - Moises Henriques 33, Aaron Finch 30, Ashton Turner 24; Hayden Walsh Jr 2-18 vs WEST INDIES 142-4 (14.5 overs) - Chris Gayle 67, Nicholas Pooran 32 not out; Riley Meredith 3-48. West Indies won by six wickets. Man of the Match: Chris Gayle.