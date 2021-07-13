800,000 vaccines arrive in Trinidad and Tobago

From left: Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh, Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne and Chinese Ambassador to TT Fang Qiu with a shipment of 800,000 Sinopharm vaccines that arrived at the Piarco International Airport on Tuesday from China. PHOTO COURTESY AMBASSADOR FANG QIU'S FACEBOOK PAGE -

The 800,000 Sinopharm vaccines from China arrived in Trinidad and Tobago at approximately 12:21 pm on Tuesday.

In a post on his Facebook page, Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne showed video of the plane landing as well as on the runway at the Piarco International Airport. He said,

“The Alitalia (Boeing 777) aircraft has just landed in TT with 800,000 doses of WHO-approved Sinopharm vaccines acquired for the people of our nation.”

The Health Ministry also shared video of the plane landing.

Chinese Ambassador to TT Fang Qui said 800,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccines had been delivered.

"The third batch in a row in less than 60 days, adding the total of donation and procurement of Chinese vaccines in TT to 1.1 million doses. China is committed to contributing to global vaccine accessibility and standing with TT to end this pandemic soon!"

This is the third shipment of Sinopharm vaccines to arrive in TT. The first shipment of 100,000 vaccines was a gift from the Chinese government which arrived on May 19. The second shipment of 200,000 vaccines was bought by the government and arrived in TT on June 14.