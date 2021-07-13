11 deaths, 224 new covid19 cases

The Ministry of Health said on Tuesday 11 more covid19 patients have died. It also reported 224 new cases, compared to the 57 cases reported on Monday. These figures reflect samples taken between July 10 and 12.

The 4 pm update said the number of deaths is now 952 and the number of active cases is 5,881.

Covid19 cases, to date, are now 35,046 and the total number of people tested for the virus is 246,488.

The update said 226,939 people have been given their first dose of a covid19 vaccine and 142,875 are fully vaccinated.

It said 28,213 have recovered from the virus, 311 patients are in hospital, 118 are in state quarantine, 149 in step-down facilities, and 5,228 in self-isolation.