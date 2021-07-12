UNC: Wrong time and place for new luxury vehicles using tax exemptions

Opposition Senator Jayanti Lutchmedial. - PHOTO COURTESY OFFICE OF THE PARLIAMENT

WHILE members of Parliament are entitled to tax exemptions, Opposition Senator Jayanti Lutchmedial said the United National Congress' concern remains on any decision to take advantage of these concessions to purchase luxury vehicles during a global crisis.

She said the country remains unsatisfied with the performance of some Government ministers who, she said, continue to fail in their efforts in the fight against the covid19 virus.

In the past week, Ministers Terrence Deyalsingh (Health) and Stuart Young (Energy) came in for heavy criticism for using the concessions to purchase a Toyota Land Cruiser Prado and a Mercedes Benz GLE 450, respectively. Leaked documents from within the Board and Inland Revenue shows these vehicles were purchased over the last three months.

Opposition MP Dr Roodal Moonilal described the ministers as “greedy.” He further called for a moratorium on the purchase of luxury vehicles during the pandemic.

Young publicly defended his purchase. He also pointed a finger at Moonilal, saying he, too, drove the same vehicle he was now criticising.

On Saturday, the Prime Minister said he was told, after seeking legal advice, he had no authority to interfere with anyone's terms of engagement.

He questioned why the same MPs who took advantage of the concessions were now calling for it to be suspended.

On Sunday, Lutchmedial responded to Rowley, “The issue really is the individuals who are making use of the exemption at this point. We must ask whether or not it was the right time or whether or not we feel the job that they have been doing –and this wasn't raised by me it was raised by another MP –but whether we are satisfied with the performance of some of these ministers and their respective portfolios –previous portfolios and current ones.”