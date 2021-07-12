Two held for gun, ammo in Sangre Grande

Two men are in custody after a gun and ammunition were found in the car they were travelling in on Sunday night in Sangre Grande.

Police said members of the Eastern Division Special Operations Unit began a series of searches and exercises between 6 and 9 pm.

They got a tipoff that the men had with a gun and intercepted their Nissan B15 on Turure Road. Police found a Beretta pistol and ammunition in the car.

The men, 22 and 27, are from Arima were arrested and are expected to be charged.

The exercise was co-ordinated by Snr Supt Chandool and supervised by Cpl Ramnarine.