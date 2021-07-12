Suspect still in custody for killing man over plate

Stephanie Samaroo, wife of Ganesh Ramkissoon who was chopped over a broken plate on Saturday. - Photo by Marvin Hamilton

A 39-year-old St Augustine man is still in custody for the murder of delivery driver Ganesh Ramkissoon.

Ramkissoon, 42, was chopped to death at his apartment at Dhanai Trace, Streatham Lodge Road, St Augustine, on Saturday night when he confronted the man over a broken plate.

Police said the man was expected to be questioned by investigators from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II on Monday.

Ramkissoon's body was taken to the Forensic Science Centre, St James, on Monday morning. A sample will be taken for covid19 testing.

The autopsy is expected to be done on Wednesday.